Dubai: Emirates airline will restart passenger services to Mauritius this summer with two weekly flights from July 15 as the island-nation re-opens its borders to international tourists. Not just that, the Dubai-based carrier will deploy the A380 aircraft to Mauritius starting August 1.
From July 15 to September 30, Mauritius will open its borders to vaccinated passengers and Mauritian nationals. Fully vaccinated travellers can choose from a list of approved hotels across the island. From October 1, Mauritius will start to welcome fully vaccinated travellers who can explore the island freely with no restrictions.
Emirates' flights to Mauritius will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays. Starting from July 15, the route will be served utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and from August 1, the A380 jumbo jet. The Emirates flight EK 701 will depart Dubai at 02:35 and arrive in Mauritius at 09:10 local time. The return flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Emirates flight EK 704 will depart Mauritius at 23:10 and arrive in Dubai at 5:45hrs local time, the following day.
Emirates said the airline will continue to expand its deployment of the A380 aircraft “in line with the gradual return in demand”. The carrier currently operates the A380 to New York JFK, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, Toronto, Paris, Munich, Vienna, Frankfurt, Moscow, Amman, Cairo, and Guangzhou.