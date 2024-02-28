Dubai: Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala has made its second big commitment in Asia this week, this time striking an alliance with South Korea's Woori Venture Partners.
This has been structured through Mubadala Capital, a wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Woori Venture Partners, part of Woori Financial Group, one of the biggest players in South Korea's financial sector.
This will see the solutions platform in Mubadala Capital and Woori Venture Partners 'explore mutually beneficial global investment opportunities'. This will be across sectors, and the partners will establish a working committee to activate 'cooperation and dialogue between both organizations'.
“We look forward to working with them to unlock investment opportunities in key markets around the world," said Hani Barhoush, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Capital. "Long-term partnerships are fundamental to how we operate, and we are keen to explore the synergies that exist between our two companies.”
Earlier this week, Mubadala had confirmed a partnership with Goldman Sachs to extend private credit across Asia-Pacific, with specific focus on India prospects.
It was in 2022 that Mubadala Capital established the 'solutions platform', featuring three integrated businesses that invest in a diversified portfolio of global assets and sectors. This is focused on private market opportunities, which was seeded with a $2.7 billion portfolio from Mubadala Capital’s balance-sheet. These typically have 'low volatility, meaningful embedded downside protection, an attractive cash yield on day one and the potential for strong asset appreciation over time'.
A wide investment reach
Woori Venture Partners already has a global presence, with investments in over 2,000 companies (including over 300 that have gone public). With its headquarters in South Korea, it has global investment hubs in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, and Singapore.