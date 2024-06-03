Dubai: Abu Dhabi headquartered hospital operator Burjeel Holdings has entered a joint venture to launch affordable healthcare solutions in the Middle East, starting with Saudi Arabia.

Burjeel’s partner in the venture – called ‘Al Kalma’ - is Colombia’s Keralty, and the plan is to open primary care centers. The alliance will also provide access to integrated mental health services, an area that healthcare operators and governments in the region have been prioritizing when it comes to new investments.

Burjeel already operates multiple healthcare brands in the UAE, whether it's Medeor, Lifecare or LLH.

On the decision to launch the joint venture in Saudi Arabia, Burjeel notes that that the market there is primed to see more primary healthcare services being offered at accessible costs for patients (and for insurers too). Burjeel has another joint venture – with Leejam Sports Co. - exclusively for the Saudi market, to launch physiotherapy centres.

Burjeel's growing hospital network Burjeel Holdings operates 17 hospitals and 42 medical centers, as well as 15 pharmacies and other allied services. It has 13 JCI-accredited facilities, with a total of 1,708 patient beds in the UAE and Oman.

The venture with Keralty will be handled through a new holding company registered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) jurisdiction. Burjeel Holdings and Keralty will each hold 50 per cent. Actual details on the expansion plans will be disclosed later.

“Our unique model envisions comprehensive well-being, from prevention to control and care of disease to enhance services and patient outcomes on a local, personalized level,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. “This approach will keep people healthier and out of hospitals, leading to a substantial shift in healthcare delivery.”