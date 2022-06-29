Dubai: du is moving its personnel into its new HQ in Dubai Hills to accommodate ‘rapid growth and accelerate its transformation journey to a digital telco’, the UAE-based telecom operator said. It was previously based in Dubai Internet City.
The new space supports the company’s growth strategy as part of its ongoing transformation agenda, said du. “The new HQ in Dubai will bring our team together in a modern environment, transforming the way teams work,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du. “It represents a purpose and culture change within du – to an agile, forward-thinking telco that is able to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the acceleration of digital technologies.
The purpose-built HQ is designed to ‘inspire innovation, collaboration, efficiency in a future-proof sustainable environment’. “The new office will bring employee groups together to improve teamwork, advance innovation and increase efficiency – making du a more streamlined and agile company and improving profit growth for the organisation.”