1 of 11
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world, turned 51 on Tuesday.
Image Credit: @mayemusk
2 of 11
Musk, born on June 28, 1971, often remains in the news for his updates on his ventures such as SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Co. He is also known to comment on politics, pop culture and world events.
Image Credit: twitter/@mayemusk
3 of 11
His fans and followers poured birthday wishes for him on the microblogging site Twitter. "Happy birthday @elonmusk. You are my superhero. I hope you will succeed in the mars mission," a user wrote. "51 years ago on this day, a man with a vision of changing the future was born... Happy Birthday, Elon," another user wrote on the platform.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 11
As the tech billionaire celebrates his 51st birthday, his Twitter account has now crossed the mark of 100 million followers, which makes him one of only six people in the world to cross this milestone on the microblogging site.
Image Credit: Twitter
5 of 11
Musk, touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world, joined the Twitter platform in 2009 and now he ranks sixth among the most-followed people including former US president Barack Obama, singer Justin Bieber, and others.
Image Credit: Gulf News
6 of 11
As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of around $203 billion as of June 2022, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world.
Image Credit: File
7 of 11
In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX of which he serves as CEO and Chief Engineer. In 2004, he was an early investor in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors, Inc. (now Tesla, Inc.). He became its chairman and product architect, eventually assuming the position of CEO in 2008.
Image Credit: Gulf News
8 of 11
Musk helped create SolarCity, a solar energy company, in 2006, which was later acquired by Tesla and became Tesla Energy.
Image Credit: Twitter
9 of 11
In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, a nonprofit research company promoting friendly artificial intelligence.
Image Credit: iStockphoto
10 of 11
In 2016, he co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company focused on developing brain-computer interfaces and founded The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company.
Image Credit: Twitter
11 of 11
Musk, who made a whopping $44 billion Twitter deal, has been quiet on the social media platform since June 21.
Image Credit: Gulf News