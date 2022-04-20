Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah based Julphar – one of the region’s biggest pharmaceutical companies – will introduce more than 100 new medicines in the next eight years and head into new markets as part of a new Strategy 2030 gameplan. This would see the company deliver higher returns to shareholders after it completed a strong return to profit in 2021.
Speed to market is a key theme of the new strategy, with Julphar working on being first in the market with new products. “We are committed to concentrating our efforts and resources on our priority growth platforms and pipeline projects,” said Dr. Essam Mohamed, who took over as CEO last year and had an influential role to play in the turnaround. “Despite the enormous challenges and the global pandemic, Julphar achieved one of the most successful strategic turnaround stories. We have reached our objectives and greatly exceeded expectations, and now we are entering a defining moment in our transformational journey.”
A key part of the recovery process was getting back into the other Gulf markets in strength, notably, Saudi Arabia. New market entries will include the Americas.
Apart from its own formulations, Julphar will sign licensing agreements with top-tier pharma partners and acquiring new products. The company wants to get into “well-defined new therapeutic areas, including future treatments for oncology, CNS, hormones and immunology drugs,” according to a statement. “Each therapeutic area is expected to deliver sustainable and profitable growth and contribute to shareholder value creation for Julphar into 2030 and beyond.”