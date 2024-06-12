Dubai: The UAE hospital operator NMC Healthcare will be looking at multiple options, including a possible IPO or sale of the business, as it charts a new course of action.
It has appointed Rothschild & Co as the first of two 'joint financial advisors' to review 'strategic alternatives' for its shareholders. A second financial advisor will be appointed in due course.
The announcement confirms that NMC is ready to get cracking with the next chapter of its future operations after going through a tumultuous phase starting late 2019. It saw the removal of its entire previous management and ownership - the company was founded by the businessman Dr. B.R. Shetty in the mid-1970s. NMC was placed under administration after a UK court order following creditors led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported funds going missing.
Over the last year and more, NMC has been passing through calmer waters, with a crack management team appointed by ADCB and other creditors overseeing day-to-day operations. Key milestones in the turnaround process include:
- The appointment of a new board of directors, and the appointment of a new executive and group leadership teams led by CEO David Hadley to support NMC to pursue growth opportunities.
- The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited Partnership (registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market) as NMC’s auditor.
- The successful resolution and conclusion of material legacy creditor litigation; and
- The development and implementation of group-wide strategic business, growth, and digital transformation plans.
