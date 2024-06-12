The announcement confirms that NMC is ready to get cracking with the next chapter of its future operations after going through a tumultuous phase starting late 2019. It saw the removal of its entire previous management and ownership - the company was founded by the businessman Dr. B.R. Shetty in the mid-1970s. NMC was placed under administration after a UK court order following creditors led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported funds going missing.