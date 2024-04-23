Abu Dhabi: After His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, witnessed the announcement of multiple agreements, a UAE-Oman business forum was convened today as part of Sultan Haitham’s state visit to the UAE.

Following the signings on Monday in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), several UAE and Omani companies entered into investment and collaboration agreements across various sectors. These agreements span renewable energy, green metals, railway, and digital infrastructure and technology investments, furthering the commitments outlined in the agreements between the Ministry of Investment of the UAE and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman.