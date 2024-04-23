Following the UAE's heaviest rainfall in 75 years , Dubai Airports have resumed full operations. Roads around the airport are now cleared, and flight schedules have returned to normal, with 1,400 flights per day.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said since yesterday, ahead of its recovery schedule, Dubai International Airport (DXB) returned to its normal flight schedule.

“With roads in and around the airport 100% clear of water accumulation, our manpower, logistics and facilities are operating as usual again. To have the airport back up and running is no small feat. 2,155 flights were cancelled and 115 were diverted. We had to work closely with our airline partners and service providers to rework schedules, boost manpower and look after all those who had been disrupted.

“I’m continuously amazed with the unwavering dedication of our Dubai Airports employees, airline partners, government agencies, commercial partners and service partners. It has been the most challenging adverse weather event we’ve had to navigate, and our people and partners worked tirelessly to keep the operation running and to assist our guests.”

“While certain challenges remain, including processing the baggage backlog, we’re working closely with our service partners but know there’s still more work to be done and once again thank guests for their patience while we work through this,” added Mr. Griffiths.