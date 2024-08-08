Dubai: Spinneys' shareholders will receive their first post-IPO interim dividend of Dh102.6 million - or 2.85 fils a share - this month. This was confirmed after the DFM-listed retailer announced first six month 2024 revenues of Dh1.6 billion, up 9.9 per cent, and profit of Dh146 million, higher by 15.2 per cent.

Th grocer points to the profit growth coming 'despite impact of 9 per cent UAE corporate tax'. It will also be pleased with the 22 per cent increase in sales volumes to Dh217 million brought in via the ecommerce channel. These account for 14 per cent of the group's H1-2024 sales.

“During the first-half of the year, we made a number of important steps in the execution of our strategy, expanding our footprint by opening four new stores including our new innovative foodhall concept, The Kitchen, by Spinneys," said Sunil Kumar, CEO. "We also opened our first-ever store in Saudi Arabia, entering a compelling market where we see immense potential for growth."

"The La Strada Yard store in Riyadh has already experienced an exceptional response from customers, highlighting the strong demand that exists for our offering, with early performance reinforcing our already very positive outlook for Spinneys in the Kingdom."

9.2 % Spinneys' net profit margin Spinneys’ net profit margin, which is a 50 basis point improvement from a year ago.

Spinneys had 79 stores as of end June. The new store openings were 'partially offset by the closure of two locations in the corresponding period of the previous year'.

"Spinneys remains committed to expanding its store footprint, with a healthy pipeline of new locations planned in the UAE, as well as in Saudi Arabia," said a statement.