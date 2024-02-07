Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s largest giga project NEOM opened its first office in New York, the company announced on social media on Tuesday (February 6).
The office, NEOM said, would strengthen its relationships with US institutions, as well as discover and attract more partnerships and new investment opportunities in the US.
This move supports the acceleration of NEOM’s efforts to confront global challenges and achieve its vision of redefining the ideal of living, working, and preserving nature. This is the second international office after NEOM’s London office that opened last year.
“We are pleased to witness NEOM opening an office in New York. The promising opportunities it provides are not only limited to the Kingdom but also extend to its regional and international surroundings,” said Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, in her speech during the official opening of the office.
With New York being a global capital for the financial and business sector, it is expected to support NEOM’s vision of working with international partners in the industrial and business sectors in the US.