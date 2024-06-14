Adel Ali Al Malki, senior executive vice president of Group Retail Banking at QNB “We are very pleased to have co-hosted the Commercial Payments Forum with our long-term strategic partner Mastercard. On behalf of QNB Group, I thank all the attendees, speakers and panelists who contributed to the success of the event, making it truly remarkable. We are positive that the insights shared at this forum will be invaluable for businesses looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving payments landscape,” said in the forum according to a statement on QNB International Network.