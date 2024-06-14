Dubai: QNB, in collaboration with Mastercard, co-hosts the ‘Commercial Payments Forum Qatar 2024’ under the theme ‘Digitisation and Beyond’.
The topics ranged from artificial intelligence and big data to cross-border payments and the evolving payment landscape. The event aimed to provide actionable insights, which can benefit corporate customers. The forum also covered other areas, including new payment solutions and emerging payment technologies.
The session brought together senior members of the financial fraternity, including Antika Dias, head of finance for Qatar operations at Apparel Group; Ali Al Sawaf, CFO of UCC Holding; Talat Qureishi, VP commercial solutions at Mastercard; and Kamel Morris, executive vice president, QNB Group Global Transaction Banking.
Adel Ali Al Malki, senior executive vice president of Group Retail Banking at QNB “We are very pleased to have co-hosted the Commercial Payments Forum with our long-term strategic partner Mastercard. On behalf of QNB Group, I thank all the attendees, speakers and panelists who contributed to the success of the event, making it truly remarkable. We are positive that the insights shared at this forum will be invaluable for businesses looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving payments landscape,” said in the forum according to a statement on QNB International Network.
The QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the group’s presence spans 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.