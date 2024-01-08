Dubai: 2PointZero, the newly formed subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s IHC, has named its first Chairman and CEO, with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan taking on the first position. Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri will steer 2PointZero as CEO.
The formation of 2PointZero, announced last week, will see it take on visibility in financial services, investment banking, tech, AI and other sectors. The entity brings under its fold Chimera Investments, Lunate Capital, Beltone Holdings, and International Resources Holding (IRH).
“Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan’s ambitions align with 2PointZero's vision for delivering pioneering advancements across multiple sectors,” said a statement. “He has shown a keen interest in the integration of AI in media, as evidenced by his involvement in discussions about AI digital assistant 'Souhaila' and the future of AI in media.”
Mariam Almheiri served as UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and was ‘instrumental in leading the UAE's climate targets and 2050 Net Zero Strategic Initiative’.
"Their combined expertise and leadership are key to realising our vision for 2PointZero as a leader in diverse industry verticals and a contributor to global progress," said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of International Holding Company.
The 2PointZero portfolio is expected to ‘surpass $27 billion’ and take in sectors such as private equity, AI, mining, and cryptocurrency.