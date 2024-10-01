Dubai: Dubai-based savings and investment company National Bonds, wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), reported a 17 per cent rise in its portfolio value, reaching Dh15 billion as of December 2023.

This signals a growing demand for savings and investment solutions among UAE residents. “The surge in growth has been fueled by heightened customer confidence and a sharpened focus on tailored savings solutions,” National Bonds said in a statement.

The savings company reported a 19 per cent rise in regular savers, a 9 per cent increase in young savers, and a 10 per cent growth in female savers.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said, “Our success in 2024 is a testament to the strength of our creative approaches, which centre on financial literacy and customer satisfaction. As we move forward, we will continue to enhance our offerings through digital transformation, ensuring that our customers have seamless access to the best savings and investment solutions available.”

Notably, the number of Emirati customers of National Bonds who are engaged in consistent saving habits has increased by 13 per cent.

The company said that to date, 215 customers have reached millionaire status through National Bonds’ savings plans, including five individuals who have achieved life-changing Dh 1 million rewards twice.

Moreover, in 2024, registered employees through corporate partnerships surged by 91 percent, with a 30 percent increase in investments from these partnerships, highlighting support for pension planning.

The company also prioritized financial education, expanded branches across the UAE, and introduced new savings solutions. National Bonds joined DEWS as an investment option for over 40,000 members. Popular plans like ‘My One Million’ and the flexible ‘Second Salary' savings plan have gained traction among UAE nationals and expatriates.

Since its establishment in 2006, National Bonds has distributed Dh3.1 billion in profits and prizes, while bondholders enjoyed returns of up to 5.84 per cent in 2023.