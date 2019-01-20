“Looking at the current markets, it is pretty have clear that equity markets have become immune to geo-politics. Traders are hoping the trade war won’t escalate any further and this what is stimulating the markets. The earnings reports are more positive. Overall in the coming weeks, we expect markets to be firm and moot question is whether the bottom is in place, we don’t know, that remains to be seen,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with Think Markets, told Gulf News.