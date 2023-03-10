Copy of 2023-03-09T023056Z_1525116536_RC21QZ91W7R3_RTRMADP_3_META-PLATFORMS-OUTAGES-INSTAGRAM-1678437923876
Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials. Image Credit: REUTERS

California: Meta Platforms Inc is exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc.

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Accroding to a report Meta’s new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps.

While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority - a company - decentralized platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.