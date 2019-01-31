Bank of America Corp and Sanford C. Bernstein are among those fretting fresh pain for battered stock investors in the region on the heels of elevated refinancing costs. “European credit spreads have doubled over the last year and companies are finding that they must now pay large concessions on bond deals to attract the requisite demand,” Bank of America strategists wrote in a note. “We think that credit markets now signal that earnings-per-share downgrades lie ahead.”