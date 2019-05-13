Indian women stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth in Bardhaman east constituency, West Bengal state, India. Image Credit: AP

Mumbai — India stocks plunged in a last-hour selloff as investors weighed positions ahead of the national election results due next week and as escalation in the trade war between the US and China remained an overhang on the region’s risk assets.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1 per cent, after fluctuating between gains and losses for most of the session. The selling pushed the index to briefly breach the 100-day moving average and close at a two-month low of 37,090.82 in Mumbai.

It was the ninth consecutive session of decline for the gauge, its longest stretch of losses since February, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 1.2 while the India NSE Volatility Index — a gauge of expected swings used to price options — reached its highest level since September 2015.