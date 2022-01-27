EM currencies await the rush from US rate move

Emerging market currencies have been battling high inflation and already been delivering fast rate hikes that have been doing little to quell pricing pressures. The fear for emerging markets is that the Fed may grow extremely aggressive in tackling inflation - but at most they will bring interest rates to neutral which is somewhere around 2.50%.



The dollar was king for all of 2021, but that story will likely change after that first rate hike in March. The dollar will struggle as the growth story abroad will dominate investment.



EM currencies that have geopolitical risks will likely be the first ones sold. The Turkish lira is becoming a favorite short given all the geopolitical risks and unorthodox monetary policy. Countries that are commodity-rich may have a strong year as global demand for crops, electric vehicle metals, and crude are expected to be robust.



- Edward Moya, Senior Analyst at the FX consultancy Oanda

