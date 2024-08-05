Dubai: Like their counterparts in the US and Asia, UAE investors too are getting spooked about what the immediate future holds, whether it’s heightened fears over the Middle East situation and about the American economy slipping into a low growth/recession zone.

The DFM is down 4.12 per cent in the first 15 minutes, while ADX slipped 2.27 per cent. On DFM, market heavyweights such as Emaar and Emirates NBD are down by 8.4 and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

Some sort of drop was expected after Asian markets opened this week heavily in the red, with the Nikkei index slipping by over 10 per cent. "If the decline on DFM and ADX remain within range in the coming days, that's still a positive," said an analyst. "Everything will be defined how geopolitics shape up during this timeframe.

"One should follow how institutional investors are doing on their UAE and Gulf market exposures. Any major selloff will be a worry."

GCC stock markets had a net inflow of $149 million during July, 'indicating continued foreign investor interest despite broad challenges', says Iridium Advisors in an update on last month's performance.

The UAE had led with a net inflow of $372 million, 'demonstrating significant investor confidence', while Saudi Arabia faced a net outflow of $310 million after last month's Aramco deal. Kuwait and Qatar had net inflows of $61 million and $36 million, respectively.

"We have been seeing a pickup of foreign flows in the UAE with international institutions representing half our traded volume in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai," said Amer Halawi, Head of Research at Al Ramz Capital. "Our markets have been lagging on the way up - let’s hope they also lag on the way down.

"If they don’t, there could be opportunities down the road as our fundamentals remain strong. For now, we should let the storm pass."

For today, the drops are happening in the other Gulf markets too. Saudi Tadawul on Sunday dropped 2.5 per cent and more pain could be on the way.

'A correction was overdue'

"The correction in Western equity markets - and in Bitcoin and other cryptos - was long overdue," said Sameer Lakhani, Managing Director at Global Capital Markets. "Investors can expect the UAE markets to be more resilient. And finally, the long awaited shift in focus on earnings and dividends may be something international investors will value."

Dividend season

Retail/instituional investors will also have to keep in mind the interim dividends that will come their way from some of the biggest UAE companies in the coming weeks. This factor should hold them back from engaging in any major sell-offs.

By and large, the bigger listed companies in the UAE cutting across sectors have come up with strong Q2/H1 2024 numbers. Some have also hiked their interim dividends, such as ADNOC Drilling.