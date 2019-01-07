“The balance of leverage appeared to have shifted in favour of the US, with signs that China’s economy was slowing down, but the stock market rout and concerns about a US growth slowdown have restored a more even balance between the two sides. Still, it will be tough sledding for the US and China to reach a deal that is acceptable to both sides. The best that can be hoped for is a cessation of further trade hostilities, with the trade sanctions already implemented by both sides likely to remain in place.”— Eswar Prasad, a trade expert at Cornell University.