The Dubai index, which had been following the Dow index during recession in 2008, followed a different trajectory in 2009 when the US markets witnessed recovery post recession. The Dubai index started its recovery a little late when the EXPO 2020 news came in 2013. The Dubai index was trading at 1,475 in March 2009, and stayed flat until April 2011. When the news of EXPO 2020 came in 2013, Dubai index jumped to its peak of 5,400 levels in a year. The Dow index has been on a recovery path after hitting a low of 6,443.27 on March 6, 2009. The US market recovered to 12,830 in April 2011.