Dubai: Hassana Investment Company and NYSE-listed Brookfield Asset Management today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), through which Hassana is exploring to become anchor investor in Brookfield’s new regional private equity fund Brookfield Middle East Partners.

Brookfield intends to raise at least $2 billion, with Hassana to allocate up to $500 million in the fund in addition to Brookfield’s own $500 million commitment. BMEP will target buyouts, structured solutions and other investment opportunities across a range of sectors including industrials, consumer and business services, technology and healthcare.

Al-Fadly stated, “Brookfield Asset Management, with its long-term investment approach, is an ideal partner for Hassana as we invest in opportunities that are aligned with our commitment to creating long-term value and delivering the best investment outcomes. This partnership will enable us to leverage Brookfield’s expertise and robust track record in private equity, allowing us to commit to deploying capital in sectors that are vital to the growth of the Saudi economy."

Flatt said, “We are delighted to partner with Hassana as we expand our private equity investment strategy in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Building on our strong track record of strategically deploying capital into high-quality businesses and our operations-focused approach, this partnership reinforces our long-term commitment to the region."