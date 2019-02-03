“From an equity valuation perspective, the required rate of return has been pulled lower for now, suggesting that further gains may be in the cards. The shift taken by the Fed is of great relief to equity bulls, but other factors need to be resolved in order for the bull market to be sustained,” Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM said. The US equities had been on tenterhooks last year, ending the year on a flat note, amid bouts of volatility witnessed during the period. From a hawkish stance, the Federal Reserve now expects to slow the process of tightening rates with analysts expecting two rate hikes instead of three.