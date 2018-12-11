Dubai:
Goldilocks Investment Company Limited (“Goldilocks”) Tuesday announced that it has acquired a 29.49 per cent stake in Takaful Emarat-Insurance.
This is Goldilocks’ second recent acquisition in the insurance sector, the company said in a statement.
Goldilocks believes the insurance sector is poised for considerable growth, driven by increasing contributions, favourable regulatory landscape, and new product opportunities. Goldilocks seeks to help Takaful Emarat take advantage of the strong market dynamics which are driving significant opportunities for growth.