Dubai: The Government of Dubai’s principal investment arm - Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) - has revealed a rebrand of its visual identity by incorporating a new logo.
Going forward, the Corporation will be known by its acronym ‘ICD’, the wealth fund said in a statement on Tuesday. The rebrand also coincides with ICD’s move to its new headquarters in Dubai’s latest landmark - One Za’abeel -developed and owned by ICD.
The new visual identity will reflect ICD’s dynamism and commitment to pursuing growth, development, and excellence, added ICD. Furthermore, the change signals ICD’s preparedness to adapt to the fast-evolving global investment landscape.
Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director of ICD, said, “As we continue to evolve and grow, our new identity will reflect the spirit and mindset with which we exist today. We lean on our past as we embrace the future”.
ICD earned Dh28.3 billion in net profits for the first half of 2023. Emirates' owner generated revenues of Dh145.1 billion during the same period. Revenue soared by 20 per cent due to increased earnings from travel and tourism activities and banking and financial services.
Profits increased by 91 per cent, the company had said in November 2023, with increased contributions of Dh8.2 billion and Dh7.7 billion from banking and financial services and travel and tourism activities, respectively. The group’s real estate and hospitality service also displayed a strong performance.
Banking assets contributed to an overall 6.5 per cent increase in assets, and the group’s equity share increased to Dh225.7 billion - a hike of 4.2 per cent.