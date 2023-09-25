Dubai: The Dubai Chamber unveiled a new business award— Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award — that will recognise businesses for their contribution to the local economy.
The four categories will cover ‘outstanding business’, ‘family business’, ‘digital innovation’, and ‘global expansion’.
“The idea of the award comes as Dubai embarks on a new economic strategy, D33, that aims to double the size of the Dubai economy over the next decade,” said Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Chambers.
“We have merged all our previous business awards into this new award, to ensure it is in sync with the new business era we are stepping into.
“The award will not only be open to local companies but also to international companies with significant presence in the emirate.”
Timeline:
- Nominations for the award have already opened
- October 2023: Registration for workshops and applicants’ workshop
- December 2023: Submission phase
- March 2024: Submission review; and assessment and site visits
- April-June 2024: Winners’ selection and award ceremony; and feedback reports and action plan workshop
When asked if companies need to be of a particular size or scale to be eligible for the award, Al Ghurair said: “Size doesn’t matter. You can be a 50-people startup who has just had a breakthrough. Or you could be one of the biggest companies. The award is based on innovation and results."