Dubai: It’s a good time to be a tech professional in the UAE, with latest data suggesting software engineers in Dubai earn the ‘third highest salaries in the world’ when compared global tech hubs such as London, Berlin and Amsterdam. These professionals - with a minimum three years’ experience – take home 30 per cent more than peers elsewhere, according to the consultancy Mercer.
With the recent changes to visa requirements and with the emphasis placed on attracting global talent, the tech space – whether that’s cloud computing, data centers, fintech – is roping in newcomers to the country and city.
It helps that the ‘cost of living in Dubai remains considerably lower than most tech-hubs, including London (7th), Singapore (8th), New York (11th), San Francisco (19th), and Amsterdam (25th)’, according to Mercer.