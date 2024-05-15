Constanta, the largest container port on the Black Sea, now has two new facilities after a €65 million investment: a 5-hectare cargo terminal for heavy, large, and complex cargo and a new 'roll-on, roll-off' (RO-RO) terminal that can handle up to 80,000 vehicles per year at its peak.

A further €50 million will be invested in a new multi-transport platform in Constanta that will open in 2025.

DP World's third new facility is in Aiud, home to a new 8-hectare 'intermodal' logistics hub connecting rail and road, following a €21 million investment.

The new facilities will improve the connectivity between DP World's existing sea, rail, barge, and truck services across Romania and enhance the movement of goods between mainland Europe and the Black, North, and Adriatic Seas.

DP World has invested over €250 million in Romania since 2004, with additional funding from the European Union.

The latest infrastructure projects were announced as DP World marks the 20th anniversary of its investment in Romania, the first European country in which it expanded.

During these 20 years, Romania developed rapidly and is now Eastern Europe's second-largest economy after Poland.

Rashid Abdulla, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Europe, who started his career as Manager for Constanta in 2004, said: "DP World looks forward to building on our long-standing relationship with Romania and to deploying our latest investments to support Romania as it plays an increasingly important role in trade and economic growth in the region."