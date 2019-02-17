Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said on Sunday its UAE listed companies have showed a 96 per cent compliance to disclose their preliminary results for the financial year 2018 within the deadline of 45 days from the end of the year.
“As much as 49 UAE companies listed on the DFM have disclosed their preliminary results. Out of the 16 non-UAE companies dually listed on exchange, 14 companies have disclosed their results within the deadline,” the DFM said in a statement.
The DFM has submitted a detailed report to regulator to take the necessary action in regards to companies that missed the deadline, it added.
Meanwhile the ADX said it had a compliance rate of 94 per cent regarding the disclosure of results. 61 out of 65, local and foreign, public listed companies disclosed their results in the stipulated period.