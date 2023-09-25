Dubai: The Abu Dhabi holding company Alpha Dhabi Holding has taken a majority stake in Metito Holdings, a specialist firm in the water and wastewater space.
The deal is awaiting regulatory approvals and marks Alpha Dhabi’s 'strategic entry into the water and wastewater domain'. In recent past, the entity has made its appearance - or bolstered its presence - in multiple sectors, including, most notably, in real estate.
Metito has through the years has built quite the track record in sustainability-linked projects, including the new seawater treatment facility being built in Abu Dhabi.
"The acquisition sees Alpha Dhabi purchasing the majority stake from selling shareholders Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Gulf Capital," said the statement.
The Ghandour family - who are Metito’s founding shareholders - will retain their leadership roles, 'ensuring the company’s foundational principles of impact, sustainability, and innovation remain intact'.