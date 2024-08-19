Dubai: It’s not just UAE’s leading hospitals that are going into full expansion mode. Other categories of the healthcare sector are as busy.

Response Plus Holding, the Abu Dhabi based company, is into emergency and pre-hospital care. It now operates on-site at some of the biggest entities in the region, including at ADNOC fields and those operated by Aramco.

The intent, according to the CEO, Dr. Rohil Raghavan, is to keep going for more.

“In Saudi Arabia alone, we are eyeing over 100 per cent revenue growth in 2024, primarily led by the projects and events support in the Kingdom,” said Raghavan.

We are committed to shape our expansion plans in the next three years – be it potential new acquisitions in pre-hospital care or growing our footprint in new and existing markets. - Dr. Rohil Raghavan of Response Plus Holding

“We already have presence in Riyadh, Dammam, and in Tabuk to serve the NEOM projects. RPM is one of preferred medical support partners for international sporting events, cultural events and music festivals in the Kingdom. RPM supported over 120 events in the Kingdom by public safety coverage for over a million attendees - and the 2024 order book looks promising.”

H1-2024 revenues

The first-half 2024 revenue came to Dh209.88 million, up by a healthy 24 per cent year-on-year. The net profit turned in Dh27.17 million after taxation and acquisition-related costs of Dh3.4 million for Prometheus Medical International, the UK based healthcare services and consultancy.

The UK deal is a ‘huge step as it will not only offer us capabilities in emergency consultancy, training services and remote health sectors, but open up new markets across the MENA region as also in the UK and Nordic regions,” the CEO added.

“We have strong presence in the energy sector, medical air evacuations, large-scale events and other industries. We are looking at expanding our presence in the pre-hospital care, remote health services, and niche medical training services.

Revenue-wise, the UAE continues to be the biggest market. “We are in close contact with a few public sector entities in the UAE, particularly in the defence sector, to expand the scope of our offerings beyond pre-hospital and medical emergency care,” said Raghavan.

“We are committed to shape our expansion plans in the next three years – be it potential new acquisitions in pre-hospital care or growing our footprint in new and existing markets. As for our topline growth, we have budgeted 25 per cent in our revenue growth in 2024 at a group level.”