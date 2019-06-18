Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade during the first quarter of 2019 reached Dh51.8 billion, an increase of 3.1 per cent compared to Dh50.2 billion during the same quarter of 2018, according to the latest figures released by Abu Dhabi Statistics Center on Tuesday.

The growth in Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade was supported by the re-export activity during the period from January to March this year, which rose to Dh13.1 billion, an increase of 37.7 per cent compared to Dh9.5 billion during the same period last year.

However, in the first quarter of this year, the emirate’s imports declined to Dh24.2 billion, down by 7.7 per cent compared to Dh26.2 billion in the first quarter of last year, while the value of exports amounted to Dh14.449 billion in the first quarter of 2019 with industrial supplies amounting to Dh11.246 billion or 77.8 per cent of the emirate’s total exports.

The value of food and beverages exported amounted to Dh1.7 billion and Dh777 million for exports of consumer goods during the first quarter of this year. The balance in exports is related to fuel and lubricating oil and transport equipment, a statement by Wam said.

In terms of re-exports, the list of transport equipment exports was valued at Dh6.517 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2019, followed by the production goods at Dh2.271 billion, consumer goods at Dh2.2 billion and industrial supplies valued at Dh1.31 billion. The value of re-exports of food and beverages amounted to Dh753 million dirhams.

In other statistics, Abu Dhabi’s imports of industrial supplies amounted to about Dh9 billion during the period from January to March of this year, while the value of import of transport equipment amounted to Dh6.1 billion.