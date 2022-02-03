Dubai: The ADX-listed Al Yah Satellite Communications Co, (or Yahsat) has won a Dh24 million contract from Abu Dhabi Ship Building to equip its vessels with advanced satellite communication services.
These satellite communication systems will be designed, integrated, assembled and factory tested in-house by the Yahsat team.
“This agreement is a major milestone for Yahsat and one that demonstrates our increasing role in delivering more value to our customers,” said Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO. “This is another key step towards advancing the nation’s long-term industrialisation strategy and serves as a testament to the leading role Yahsat is playing in building the UAE’s satellite communication and manufacturing capabilities.”
A Mubadala subsidiary, Yahsat operates a network of five satellites that cover more than 80 per cent of the world’s population. These enable critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility services.The company provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick and YahLink. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next-generation telecom system for satellite-based operator Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch late 2023.
Yahsat listed on Abu Dhabi Secuirities Exchange last year, one among a handful of blue-chip IPOs that did so during this period.