Dubai: The Abu Dhabi medical services firm Response Plus Holding has bought out a local healthcare training firm for Dh9.8 million. Health-Tech Training llc was founded in 2014 and has been accredited by the likes of American Heart Association and the European Resuscitation Council.
Response Plus is also into manpower sourcing for healthcare sector apart from other services such as project-site emergency services and ambulance fleet operations. This acquisition would also help it merge the crucial training and career development in medical manpower supply. The plan is to extend Health Tech branches and services to the south Indian city of Kochi, Dubai, Dammam and Muscat next year.
“We intend providing the much required medical and soft skill trainings before deployment itself to various key clients,” said Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus. “Our vision is to meet the continuing demand for training, given its mandatory medical license renewal requirements for employees. The aim of this acquisition is to expand services in a cost-effective manner into the training sector and add it to our list of services.”