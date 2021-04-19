Dubai: Abu Dhabi is scaling up its PPP (public-private partnership) programme by calling in private sector bids for the procurement of three new schools and Phase 2 for a street lighting upgrade.
These form part of the Partnership Projects framework issued by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) last year. “With Abu Dhabi’s PPP framework firmly established, we are launching new major infrastructure projects as part of a pipeline of PPP projects that will strengthen sustainable private sector-led economic growth in the emirate,” said Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO.
School work
The three schools in Zayed city will have a capacity of 5,360 students. The project is structured in a collaboration between ADIO and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge. "Leveraging our successful Charter School model, which currently counts 15 private sector-operated and public sector-owned schools, the project for three new Charter Schools will offer convenient and high-quality education options for catchment students," said Amer Al Hammadi, Under-secretary of ADEK.
The PPPs will aim to enhance opportunities for private sector involvement in the delivery of infrastructure projects and public services, while improving liveability, access and quality of services for Abu Dhabi residents.
Light up
Phase 2 of the street lighting PPP programme will see around 140,000 of the emirate’s streetlights replaced with energy-efficient LED technology. This could result in a reduction of approximately 76 per cent in power consumption - or equal to cost savings of Dh705 million. It will be structured as a 12-year concession agreement with Department of Municipalities and Transport.