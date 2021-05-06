Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Singapore expect to expand their ‘smart city’ credentials with a broad alliance on multiple fronts.
Eligible companies from Singapore are invited to submit solutions to address individual ‘challenge statements’ outlined by Abu Dhabi entities. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and IPI Singapore will take the lead in the smart city alliance.
Singapore is rated as being the top ranked smart city in the world (according to the influential Institute for Management Development), while Abu Dhabi is at the top within the Middle East.
“The innovation call with Enterprise Singapore strengthens existing partnerships and bridges new collaboration opportunities between Abu Dhabi and Singapore,” said Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General of ADIO. “We look forward to uncovering viable solutions that are not only locally relevant but also exportable worldwide. This will contribute to the development of knowledge economies as well as smart cities in our regions and beyond.”