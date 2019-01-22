“We predict a banner year for the UAE, A less hawkish Fed, a weakening dollar, and Expo2020 — all of these factors suggest a bullish Dubai. The emirate will also benefit from the Dh50 billion stimulus package set to be rolled out by Abu Dhabi this year. Valuations, fundamentals and mean reversion — all are set to favour the UAE this year,” Alain Marckus, Managing Director and Head of Investment Strategy and Investment Management for Global Asset Management at FAB said.