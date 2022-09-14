Dubai: UAE-based shopping mall and retail conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim has exceeded its goal of hiring 600 Emirati nationals over the last 12 months under the government’s NAFIS programme, it said on Wednesday.
The group has recruited more than 700 Emiratis since September 2021, and is on track to meet its commitment of hiring over 3,000 UAE nationals over a five-year period.
“We believe sustained social and economic growth starts with the nurturing of local talent and as a proudly Emirati-owned organisation, we welcome the opportunity to contribute to the UAE’s impressive vision for its citizens. The milestone of doubling our Emiratisation efforts to reach almost 6 per cent of our UAE workforce is our commitment brought to life,” said Alain Bejjani, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim.
To reach its Emiratisation targets, Majid Al Futtaim has held 14 batch days based on different specialisations and skill levels, offering advice and seeking new recruits across all departments and job functions.
Majid Al Futtaim has a staff of over 45,000, and the group owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities.