China’s richest man and Alibaba chief will do it through his charity foundation

Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma is dipping into his funds to counter the virus outbreak, which continues to impact heavily on China's economy apart from the loss of life. Image Credit: Reuters

Beijing (Bloomberg): Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has become the latest technology industry figure offering to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

China’s richest man will donate 100 million yuan ($14.5 million) through his charitable foundation, joining Bill and Melinda Gates in pledging assistance. That’s on top of an offer by his Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to establish a 1 billion yuan fund and share its artificial intelligence expertise with researchers.

“We know that the battle between humanity and disease is a long journey,” the foundation said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account. “This money will help various medical research efforts and help disease prevention.”