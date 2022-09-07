Sharjah: Data centre Khazna and Beeah Digital have formed a joint venture that will bring to Sharjah its first Tier 3 data centre, it was announced on Wednesday.
The data centre, named One Data Centre SPV Ltd, will be equipped with high-tech security, fire and environmental control systems, and full redundancy grade power.
Operating under Khazna, the centre will have a capacity of 9MW. It will have multiple power and cooling pathways, maximising uptime while minimising the cost of maintenance and power. Technologies to reduce cooling requirements will be integrated into the data centre.
With solar power, the project will minimise emissions relating to power consumption. Inside, smart LED lighting with motion sensors will also help conserve energy. With a power usage efficiency of 1.5 and below, the data centre will be more energy-efficient than the industry average.
Adopting net-zero waste standards and certifications, benchmarked against the UAE’s sustainability agenda, the data centre will also be designed to reduce water consumption with systems to reuse and recycle wastewater.
Earlier this year, Beeah Group launched the region’s first commercial-scale, waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah with a 30MW output. A portion of the output from this waste-to-energy plant is being explored as a potential energy source.
The signing ceremony was attended by Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centres, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Beeah Group.
“Data centres are cornerstones in enabling innovation and driving growth for businesses across various sectors. They are also creating digital opportunities and seamless connections as businesses continue to develop and scale their operations,” Alnaqbi said.