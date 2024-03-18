Located in the foothills of the Masafi mountains in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ghurair Foods Poultry Farm is the largest egg producer in the UAE. With over one million hens producing over 200 million eggs annually, our flagship brand, Jenan, is a shining example of how the UAE is working to develop a more sustainable and efficient agricultural sector.
Jenan Eggs are celebrated not just for their freshness but also for their nutritional profile. Each egg is a powerhouse of essential nutrients, including high levels of protein, vitamins, and minerals.
What sets Jenan Eggs apart is their enhanced nutritional value; the eggs are fortified with Omega-3 fatty acids, vital for heart health, and vitamin D, crucial for bone strength and immune system support. This nutritional enhancement aligns with Al Ghurair Foods’ vision to contribute to the health and well-being of its customers.
Beyond their nutritional benefits, Jenan Eggs are produced with a commitment to quality, freshness and sustainability.
We continue to evolve our management practices and feeding strategies to ensure we produce in the most welfare-friendly and cost-effective manner. The hens are fed a 100 per cent vegetarian diet, free from animal protein, antibiotics, and hormones, ensuring that every egg is not only nutritious but also sustainably produced.
By combining traditional farming values with modern technological advancements, Al Ghurair Foods has not only cemented its position as a leader in the poultry industry but also as a guardian of heritage and a pioneer in the quest for sustainability and nutrition. The result is a range of eggs that provide consumers with the ultimate in freshness, quality, and health benefits, making Jenan Eggs a staple in homes across the UAE.