Global restaurant powerhouse, CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., which operates and franchises nearly 4,000 restaurants worldwide under the two iconic American quick-service restaurant brands (Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.), is expanding in the Eastern Mediterranean region and Africa.

An executive team of the US based company, led by Vice President of International Franchise Sales & Development, Marc Mushkin, will arrive in the UAE this December to identify potential investors interested to open the first Hardee’s branch in Israel and to develop in Africa (with each market approached separately). Meetings are being scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, at the JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai.

The entry into these new markets is another step in the growth of the global chain and the development of its extensive activities in the region. When these new markets are added, they will join nearly 4,000 other quick-service restaurants of the group operating across North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, under the leading brands Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Mushkin says, “We are excited about entering new markets with Hardee’s and the expansion of our business operations in the Middle East and Africa. We are looking forward to meeting potential investors in the UAE who are interested to invest in Israel and Africa separately.

Our analysis of the market potential in Israel leads us to believe there is demand for 50 or more restaurants over the coming years. This is aligned with the Hardee’s development we have seen successfully achieved in other markets in the region. The potential in Africa is even greater, with opportunities in South Africa and key markets throughout the continent for well-established companies. We are seeking highly qualified candidates possessing the operational and financial capabilities to develop a minimum of 10 to 15 restaurants during the initial phase of an exclusive development arrangement for Israel and for 100+ restaurants in Africa.”

Hardee’s has been in the Middle East since 1980, having first been introduced to Kuwait and subsequently expanding to 12 other countries. Licensed by The Americana Group in most of the region with separate franchisees developing additional markets, Hardee’s has grown to over 420 restaurants outside the US. The brand is poised for impressive growth in the coming decade in existing markets as well as growth in Africa, with Israel being the only remaining market in the Middle East.

For more details and registration for Hardee’s Israel or Africa regarding the Potential Investors Event, please contact Marc Mushkin at mmushkin@ckr.com or by phone at +1-615-814-5270 or locally contact Fariha Faraz, Administrative Assistant to Geoff Spear, General Manager Hardee’s International, at ffaraz@ckr.com

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (CKE), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers, Made from Scratch Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have nearly 4,000 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and US territories.