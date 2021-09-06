The organisers of ICOMIA World Marinas Conference (IWMC) are pleased to announce that registration is now open for the much-awaited debut of the conference in Dubai and the Middle East.
The primary aim is to stimulate the growth of the recreational boating sector in the UAE and Dubai’s economy that is the fourth largest in the Middle East. Scheduled to be held over a course of three days, the event will be hosted by Leisure Marine Association MENA (LMA) and is supported by key players including P&O Marinas, Dubai Tourism, D-Marin Dubai Harbour Marina.
The conference will bring together 200+ delegates from all over the world including the leading marina and club operators, owners and vendors of marina infrastructure, along with related government agency representatives.
John W.R. Paul, Chairman of Leisure Marine Association MENA said: “IWMC has been instrumental in uniting the local boating community and the marine industry and this year, as the host of the event, we hope to carry on the legacy of this renowned conference.
We have joined forces with the best in the industry to encourage the development of the local and regional leisure marine tourism sector that was impacted by the pandemic.
The event will most certainly aid great partnerships to support the increase in demand for marina infrastructure in UAE and beyond.”