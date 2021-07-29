These services are integral to the formation and functioning of any business

Vineet Kumar, Operations Manager at Shuraa Business Setup Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE is an investor-friendly country, and the government is constantly adopting measures that make it easier for entrepreneurs to gain a foothold in the UAE market. Simplified procedures, pro-entrepreneur amendments to laws, and increased avenues for growth have paved the way for the business community to thrive in the UAE.

Though acquiring a trade licence is the most important step to legally start your business, it does not mark the end of the governmental formalities that your business must comply with. This is where corporate PROs come in the picture, ensuring streamlined and hassle-free fulfilment of your business requirements.

If you thought that PROs are only required during the initial stages of company formation in the UAE, think again. Whether you are a new entrepreneur or a seasoned businessperson, the administrative requirements of your company will often call for governmental involvement and approvals.

In fact, these requirements increase post-trade licence formation. Running, expanding, and sustaining a business involves hiring employees, cancellations, amendments, and many other administrative tasks. Corporate PROs are an asset to your business because they

● Are skilled at undertaking and delivering government-related works

● Have years of experience backing them

● Share a strong rapport with the government officials

● Are knowledgeable about UAE laws and policies

● Offer timely reminders for upcoming renewals

● Stay abreast of changes and/or updates to government policies

● Save you time and money by ensuring error-free completion of procedures

While start-ups and SMEs tend to have budget constraints and limited resources, established enterprises have time constraints and increased business requirements. In either case, would you rather focus on running your business or spend valuable time and money on trying to navigate the administrative requirements yourself?

Enlisting corporate PRO services is not only a wise decision but a cost-effective one too. Shuraa Business Setup has been offering company formation solutions and corporate services for over 20 years and has helped over 35,000 entrepreneurs with their varied corporate requirements.