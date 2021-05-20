Gulf News App on Huawei's AppGallery Image Credit: Supplied

Gulf News and AppGallery, Huawei’s official app distribution platform, recently launched a co-branded social media campaign.

The joint consumer campaign aimed to broaden awareness of the AppGallery among users and highlight its fast-growing app range.

Being at the heart of Huawei’s ecosystem, AppGallery is in a constant growing mode. The latest joint campaign with Gulf News shows Huawei’s commitment to supporting its partners throughout diverse areas, including promotional campaigns. - Lu Geng, Vice President Middle East and Africa, Global Partnerships and Eco-Development

Lu Geng, Vice President Middle East and Africa, Global Partnerships and Eco-Development said: “Being at the heart of Huawei’s ecosystem, AppGallery is in a constant growing mode. The latest joint campaign with Gulf News shows Huawei’s commitment to supporting its partners throughout diverse areas, including promotional campaigns. Our dedication and continuous support to our local and global partners have helped our distribution platform, AppGallery, to become quickly one of the top three marketplaces in the world, and offers a wide range of innovative apps that meets the user's needs.”

One year on, from revealing Huawei's plans to expand its mobile ecosystem during the Mobile World Congress in 2020, the AppGallery now includes more than 120,000 applications across 18 categories and counts 530 million monthly active users globally in more than 170 countries.

We are happy to partner with big tech companies like Huawei and to be part of the AppGallery. Their phones and devices are part of a prestigious platform with advanced 5G capabilities. We thank them for their support of local media in the UAE, especially to push the frontiers and increase the digital reach worldwide through Huawei. What has been achieved in terms of brand exposure via the Huawei AppGallery is incredible and gives Gulf News an extra edge in the media industry. - Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publications

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publications, said: "We are happy to partner with big tech companies like Huawei and to be part of the AppGallery. Their phones and devices are part of a prestigious platform with advanced 5G capabilities. We thank them for their support of local media in the UAE, especially to push the frontiers and increase the digital reach worldwide through Huawei. What has been achieved in terms of brand exposure via the Huawei AppGallery is incredible and gives Gulf News an extra edge in the media industry. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership with Huawei and extend a special thank you to the Huawei team that helped us.”