The measures are precautionary steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak in China

SHANGHAI: Goldman Sachs has instructed its staff who have been in mainland China to work from home or be out of the office for 14 days since they were last there, according to an internal notice seen by Reuters.

Goldman, in the notice dated Tuesday, also instructed staff who have been in close contact with someone who has been in mainland China in the past 14 days to work from home or out of the office for 14 days from when the contact was first made.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.