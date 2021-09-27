Dubai: Cyber-attacks in the UAE increased by 400 per cent after the coronavirus outbreak, a senior Emirati official has revealed.
According to Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security in the UAE Government, the country faces more than 200,000 cyberattacks per day, targeting the financial and health sectors in the first place. The losses from hacking amounted to nearly $700 million within six months, Al Kuwaiti said during interview with CNBC Arabic.
Al Kuwaiti also revealed that the UAE has developed an integrated system related to the cyber field, and that the country’s investments in this field are complementary to the infrastructure.