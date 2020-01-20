Dubai: Cafu, the on-demand fuel delivery service based in Dubai, announced it will be expanding its services to Oman after signing a deal with Muscat-based Al Maha Petroleum.

The deal is part of Cafu’s international expansion strategy, and will see the company initially launch its services in Muscat, before rolling out to other parts of the country.

The launch in Oman will mark Cafu’s first international market entry since it started operations in late 2018.

Cafu is a start-up that allows users of its app to have someone come to their location and fill up their car’s gas tank.

It had earlier said it was in talks to launch operations in certain Gulf countries and North African countries as it sees increased demand for on-demand fuel delivery.

Rashid Al Ghurair, founder and chief executive officer of Cafu, told Gulf News in an interview late last year that it will be “very difficult” for traditional stations to survive as cities become smarter and consumers opt for online services.