Now, the WEF chief is focusing on reshaping the “global architecture” that has split populists and globalists and left many people feeling left out. That could be a tall order as trade forecasts predict slowdown and economic growth has eased, in part after Trump tax cuts doped-up the economy and markets last year. “I’m concerned because we are walking on very thin ice,” Schwab said in an interview at the Davos conference centre. “We are the back-end of a very strong, long positive economic cycle — maybe boosted by tax relief in the US.”